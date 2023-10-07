Himalaya Unnati Mission officials brief Gov on social initiatives

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 5 Oct: Officials of “Himalaya Unnati Mission” met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

On this occasion, they informed the Governor that the organisation is working in various fields in Uttarakhand. Digital literacy programmes are being organised in many schools and villages. Inmates in various jails have also been included in this programme.

The organisation is also providing modern facilities in the schools of the border area under the Smart Border School scheme. Youth are being trained under the Youth Leadership Programme. Various types of work are being done by the organisation in Vibrant Villages.

Governor Singh appreciated the efforts of the institution. He expected cooperation in the development of 5 vibrant villages of Uttarakhand. He said that border villages are to be developed under the Vibrant Scheme on the initiative of the Central Government. It is very important to provide all facilities to these villages. He also praised the Youth Leadership Programme of the organisation.

On this occasion, the Chief Advisor of the organisation, Air Marshal VPS Rana (Retd), State Coordinator Nitin Jain and Rakesh Dangwal of the organisation were present.