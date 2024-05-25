Himalayan College of Nursing holds Awareness Campaign on World Schizophrenia Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 May: An awareness campaign was organised on World Schizophrenia Day by the Himalayan College of Nursing (HCN) at Jolly Grant, focusing on promoting good mental health. As part of the week-long campaign, nursing students provided information about the symptoms and prevention of mental illness to people in the hospital and surrounding areas.

A seminar was held today in the auditorium of the Nursing College at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU). Addressing the students, Dr Priyaranjan Avinash, a psychiatrist at Himalayan Hospital, emphasised the importance of a positive outlook and incorporating yoga and meditation into one’s lifestyle for mental health. He highlighted the necessity of timely diagnosis and early treatment. Starting medication under a doctor’s guidance and adhering to it regularly enables one-third of patients to lead a normal life. Encouraging patients is also very important.

Dr Sanchita Pugazhendi, Principal of the Nursing College, stated that schizophrenia is a serious and complex mental illness affecting the patient’s functional capacity. Due to lack of awareness and information, treatment often does not start on time, allowing the disease to take root.

Dr Grace Medona Singh, Head of the Mental Health Nursing Department, explained that, if a family member has this disease, the likelihood of children developing schizophrenia increases significantly. Hormonal imbalances in the brain can also be a cause. Stress, familial or intense social pressure can push an individual towards this illness. Additionally, nursing students provided information about schizophrenia to people visiting the OPD of Himalayan Hospital through a poster exhibition.

Under Dr Grace Madonna Singh’s leadership, a schizophrenia awareness campaign was also conducted at Aryan Vidya Mandir. BSc, MSc, and post-basic nursing students educated 42 school children about the symptoms of the disease through a play. They also answered questions posed by the children. School Principal Jaipal Singh Negi expressed gratitude to the teachers of the Himalayan College of Nursing. Nikita Bhatt, Hina Negi, and Atul Bhidola contributed to the success of the programme.