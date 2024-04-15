Himalayan College of Nursing, Jolly Grant,  conducts awareness campaign on ‘Safe Motherhood Day’

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 13 April: The Himalayan College of Nursing , Jolly Grant , organized an awareness campaign at the CHC Doiwala on ‘National Safe Motherhood Day ‘. During this event, a quiz competition was held for women to provide them with health-related information.

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant , hosted this awareness program.

During this time, Dr KS Bhandari, the Chief Medical Superintendent at CHC Doiwala, mentioned that the objective of celebrating Safe Motherhood Day is to spread awareness about maternal health and care, provide high-quality health services to mothers, and promote safe childbirth.

Dr Kamlesh Bharti from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department unveiled the program’s theme, “Together, Let’s Play Our Role for Respectful Motherhood Care.”

On this occasion, students from the Nursing College informed the visiting women about safe motherhood through plays and a poster exhibition. Upma George, Dr Kanchan Bala, Lakshmi Kumar, Poonam Yadav also provided information to the women present.