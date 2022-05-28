Himalayan College of Nursing observes World Schizophrenia Day  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: On the occasion of World Schizophrenia Day, the Mental Health Nursing Department of Himalayan College of Nursing organised a Seminar on the theme, “Connecting with Hope”, on 25 May. It was underlined on the day that ‘unashamed conversation’ relating to mental health can majorly help in managing it.

Present at the seminar was Dr Sanchita Pugazhendi, Principal, Himalayan College of Nursing, as the Chief Guest, along with the HODs of various departments of the College.

The seminar commenced with lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries and recital of Guru Vandana by the student nurses.

This was followed by a welcome address by J Manoranjini, Faculty, Mental Health Nursing Department. It was emphasised on the day that mental health is as important as physical health.

Dr Sanchita Pugazhendi highlighted the importance of nurses in managing patients with schizophrenia and also emphasized creating awareness in the community about it, as the disorder has a great impact on patients and on the caregivers as well.

Dr Grace M Singh, HoD, Mental Health Nursing Department, highlighted the main focus of the seminar – to sensitise student nurses and instill hope in the caregivers and also the patients suffering from schizophrenia that they can lead a normal life provided they take proper treatment for it, adopt a healthy lifestyle, attend rehabilitation and awareness programmes in the community. This would build hope in dealing proactively with schizophrenia. With this, the issue of mental health can be connected with the assurance of healing.

The seminar covered the topics of Schizophrenia risk factors, genetic factors, maternal factors, alteration in neurotransmitters and viral infection and pathophysiology, its symptomatology and importance of giving hope to patients and their relatives.

The seminar was conducted by students of MSc Nursing of the Mental Health Department under the supervision of faculty Sandhya Negi, Jayant Gideon and Krishan Mohan.