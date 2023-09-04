‘Himalayan College of Nursing’ organizes  North Zone Conference

Nursing is highly challenging: Dr Rajendra Dobhal

Himalayan

College

Nursing

North

Zone

Conference

of‘ Jollygrant, organized the ‘2023′ to empower nurses in critical care, and provide them with training in the use of modern techniques.

On Saturday, the inauguration of the ‘North Zone Conference 2023′, organized by the Critical Care Nursing Department of Himalayan College of Nursing, took place in the new auditorium, illuminated by a portrait of Dr. Swami Rama.

Chief Guest on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor SRHU, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, said that the work of a nurse is extremely challenging. Nurses care for patients who are seriously ill and unstable, requiring frequent nursing assessments and the use of life-sustaining medications. Taking care of ICU patients is a very demanding profession, and critical care nurses face many challenges in doing so. He said that this conference will contribute to the empowerment of nurses in a big way. He encouraged all participants to make the most of the conference.

Principal HCN, Dr Sanchita Pugazhendi, welcomed all the participants present. She mentioned that nursing practitioners will benefit hugely from this conference. The program organizer, Dr Rajesh Kumar Sharma, also provided hands-on training to the participants in the simulation lab during the conference.