Himalayan Hospital adds power to Healthcare

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Feb: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) flagged off a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ambulance from Raj Bhavan here today. This ambulance, developed by the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Jollygrant, is an Advanced Neonatal Transport Ambulance (ANTA) to address the health challenges of new-born babies and ensure proper treatment and care during transportation. This ambulance will be helpful in the treatment and proper care of newborn babies with serious diseases. The Neonatal transport ambulance is equipped with tested and state-of-the-art equipment for newborn babies. It is an innovative initiative which can act as a role model for other institutions.

On the occasion, the Governor sought detailed information about the ambulance and appreciated the efforts of the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences in developing this NICU. He said that, in a state like Uttarakhand with difficult geographical conditions, an ambulance equipped with such state-of-the-art equipment will prove effective in solving the health challenges of newborn children. He said that the institute has taken a good step towards making health facilities accessible to every person, so that children in the hills can be brought to higher centres on time by ambulances for treatment. The Governor congratulated all the people of the institute for this work and said it should be publicised so that people can take advantage of this service in times of need.

The ambulance has facilities that include two Neonatal Beds with Oxygen Therapy (Oxygen Concentrator); Respiratory Support: CPAP & Advanced Ventilation; Advanced Cardiac management: drugs & defibrillation; Brain Support: Body cooling for Perinatal asphyxia

Thermal Support; Jaundice Management: Phototherapy; Blood glucose monitoring & management; Metabolic Monitoring & Support; Advanced multiparameter monitoring; Blood gas: ABG analyzer, End tidal Capnography; Intravenous fluids, Lifesaving drugs, CPR; Telemedicine in Neonatology during Neonatal Transport.

The vehicle has top endurance and remains sturdy and useful in all terrains. It can undertake travel time up to 10-12 hours at a stretch and manoeuvre the most difficult of terrain.

Talking about the scope of the initiative, Vice Chancellor, Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dr Vijay Dhasmana informed that as per ‘In-transfer’ facilities, the ambulance will be most effective in transporting patients from peripheral remote areas, other hospitals and centres to Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dehradun. While ‘Out-transfer’ facility will entail taking neonates from HIMS to Specialised Advanced Medical Centres, for any specific desired treatment, which may not be available in HIMS.

“We are positive that the impact of this initiative will be felt soon. It is going to help save progressively more number of newborns who are dying today in various small and large neonatal care units for want of timely appropriate care. Thus, it will be an important tool in improving the quality of Neonatal care in the state and the region,” he asserted.

Dr. Vijendra Chauhan (Pro Vice Chancellor), Dr SL Jethani (Chief Medical Superintendent), Dr Ashok Deorari and Dr Girish Gupta were present on the occasion apart from other officials.