Himalayan Hospital conducts Training Prog on Menstrual Hygiene

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 May: Various awareness and training programmes on menstrual hygiene were organised by the Himalayan Hospital Jolly Grant. As part of these initiatives, ASHAs were informed about menstrual hygiene management for women and girls in rural areas.

The Department of Community Medicine at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) organised a training programme for ASHAs at the Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC) in Gauhari Mafi. Dr AK Srivastava, the head of the department, emphasised that menstrual health is not only a health issue but also a human rights issue. Dr Abhay Srivastava mentioned that Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed every year on 28 May. This year’s theme for Menstrual Hygiene Day is “Together for a Period-Friendly World”. The aim is to break the silence, raise awareness, and change negative social norms surrounding menstrual health and hygiene. Dr Neha Sharma provided information on the significant health impacts of poor menstrual hygiene, including infections and other health risks. She emphasised the need for clean and safe menstrual products and the importance of proper disposal methods. Training was also given on maintaining menstrual hygiene using sanitary pads, menstrual cups, and cloth pads. Common myths and misconceptions about menstruation were addressed.

Dr Avni Gupta, Albert Grace, Akash, Arushi, Aanchal, Gargi Tyagi, Rita Bhatt, and Aradhana Dudhpuri contributed to the smooth conduct of the programme.