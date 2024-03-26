Himalayan Hospital launches Extensive TB Awareness Campaign

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 March: On the occasion of World TB (Tuberculosis) Day, Himalayan Hospital , Jolly Grant launched a major awareness campaign . Students from the hospital ‘s Respiratory and Chest Diseases Department, Community Medicine Department, and Paramedical College informed the present people about the symptoms, prevention, and treatment of TB through a poster exhibition.

The Deputy Superintendent of Himalayan Hospital Jollygrant, Dr RS Saini, and the Department Head, Dr Rakhi Khanduri, jointly inaugurated the awareness camp. Dr Saini stated that the reason behind observing World TB Day is to make people aware of the seriousness of this disease. Department Head, Dr Rakhi Khanduri, mentioned that this year’s World TB Day theme is ‘Yes! We can end TB !’ Various activities including poster exhibitions, quizzes, seminars, etc., were organized on this occasion. Dr Sushant Khanduri, Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr Rahul Gupta, and others assisted in the coordination during the event.

The Department of Community Medicine observed the World Tuberculosis Day on 24th March 2024. A presentation was delivered by Dr Avani Gupta in the department to emphasize the information on tuberculosis. Health education on awareness about Tuberculosis was conducted at RHTC Gohri Maafi by Dr Himanshu Mamgain and health care workers among the attending patients. Students of Primary School, Gohri Maafi, also participated in the health talk. Doctors explained to the students in their classes what exactly Tuberculosis is, how and why it should be made aware among the masses. The theme of the day “YES! WE CAN #ENDTB” was also explained. Next, an informative session was held at the UHTC Kurkawala organised by Dr Deepshikha Chaudhary and Dr Avani Gupta.

This was done under the overall supervision of Dr Ashok Kumar Srivastava and Dr Ruchi Juyal.

Dr Rakhi Khanduri of Himalayan Hospital Jollygrant said that the lack of adequate food is a major cause of TB or tuberculosis in India. Malnourished people are four times more likely to contract TB compared to healthy individuals. Discontinuing medication during treatment can lead to severe TB .

Under the Prime Minister’s TB -free India campaign run by the Government of India, Swami Rama Himalayan University has adopted 300 TB patients. 300 patients from Doiwala, Haridwar, and Rishikesh are being provided with free nutrition kits every month, along with support in testing and treatment.

Symptoms of TB could include: cough, fever, chest pain, breathing problems, bloody phlegm, weight loss, and loss of appetite