Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences holds workshop on CPR techniques

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Students of ‘Himalayan School of Management’ and ‘Himalayan School of Science and Technology’ at Jolly Grant, participated in a workshop organised by the ‘Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences’ focusing on Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) techniques.

More than 300 students from ‘Himalayan School of Management Studies’ and ‘Himalayan School of Science and Technology’ received training in CPR techniques. The workshop, sponsored by HIMS Jolly Grant, aimed to provide comprehensive CPR knowledge. Additionally, a CPR training workshop was conducted at Swami Rama Himalayan University under the guidance of the National Medical Council (NMC) for non-medical students.

Dr SL Jethani, Chief Medical Superintendent at Himalayan Hospital, stressed the significance of CPR knowledge for, both, medical and non-clinical students, emphasising its potential to save lives in critical situations.

Dr BP Kalra emphasised the importance of initiating CPR within the first few minutes of a heart attack. The workshop, led by medical professionals including Dr Gurjeet Khurana, Dr Sushant Khanduri, Dr Sonika, Dr Nitika Agarwal, and coordinator Dr Rajesh Sharma, included practical training sessions on mannequins. CPR, or Cardio[1]Pulmonary Resuscitation, is a vital first aid technique, and participants were instructed on steps such as placing the individual on a secure, flat surface, assessing responsiveness, and promptly calling for emergency assistance. The training covered chest compressions and mouth-to[1]mouth respiration, providing students with valuable skills to respond effectively in emergency situations.

What is CPR:

CPR stands for Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation. It is a form of primary medical care, also known as first aid. When someone has difficulty breathing or is unconscious, CPR can save their life. In the case of a heart attack, initiating CPR within the first three minutes significantly increases the chances of saving the person’s life.

Steps for Giving CPR: