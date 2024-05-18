‘Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences’ students win Gold in Quiz Competition

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 May: Students from the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Jollygrant, have registered a noteworthy achievement. A quiz competition was organised by the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) in Lucknow, at which HIMS Jollygrant’s Rishu Tiwari, Tushar Kumar and Dhairya Madan won the gold medal, achieving a historic milestone.

Dr Ashok Kumar Deorari, Principal of the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), congratulated the three victorious students, calling their achievement a matter of pride. Under the guidance of Dr AK Srivastava, Head of the Department of Community Medicine, the students participated in the quiz competition. Dr Abhay Srivastava (Nodal Officer) stated that the quiz competition was organised by IAPSM at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on World Health Day. The final round included teams from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and HIMS Jollygrant’s Rishu Tiwari, Tushar Kumar and Dhairya Madan showcased their exceptional knowledge and teamwork, defeating competitors from AIIMS Gorakhpur and three other government medical colleges.

State Nodal Officer Dr Shaily Vyas mentioned that 42 medical colleges from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand participated in this quiz competition. The HIMS team overcame rigorous challenges from the preliminary stage to the pre-final and final rounds to secure the gold medal.