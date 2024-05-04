Himanshu Chamoli ranks 1st in HSST Quiz Competition

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 May: Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) organised a Tech Quiz competition in its HSST Auditorium, in which 118 participants from BSc Data Science, BTech Computer Science Engineering, and Bachelor of Computer Applications participated. The Tech Quiz competition was held based on understanding and problem-solving abilities of participants related to C programming.

Himanshu Chamoli secured first position, Vibhor Singh Bisht, second, and Vishal Kumar Singh, third.

Principal Dr Pramod Kumar felicitated the winners, stating that C programming is a powerful language mainly used for coding operating systems.

Dr Pramod Kumar mentioned that the aim of this competition is to promote a culture of academic excellence and achievement. He urged students to keep themselves updated with daily advancements in the field of technology. On this occasion, faculty members, including Dr Vinay Awasthi, Coordinator Dr Vibhor Sharma, Academic Coordinator Dr Ashish Pasbola from the Department of Computer Science Engineering were also present.