Himanshu Darmora’s bhajan released on YouTube

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Oct: A bhajan from singer Himanshu Darmora’s upcoming album ‘Anand’, ‘Devi Mahagyani’ has been released on the Bhakti YouTube channel. This video crossed 20,000 views in a few hours.

Many artists have accompanied Darmora in this project, like Bhagirath Bhatt on the sitar of Indian idol fame, Anoop Shailani on the percussion, Rishi Sharma on the harmonium, Bhumika Verma and Mansha Sharma, Kathak dancers.

Shubham Sahota is the Sound Engineer Recordist, Siddharth Sharma as Director and DOP Sumit Sharma.