‘Himotsav-2024’ concludes with grand celebration of folk music

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Mar: The vibrant culmination of the three-day foundation day celebration, ‘Himotsav-2024’, took place at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, today.

The last evening of the ceremony appeared as a grand celebration of Uttarakhand’s folk music. The explosive performance by the ‘Pandavaas’ band won the hearts of the crowd present.

Today’s events of ‘Himotsav-2024’ at SRHU were inaugurated by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before a portrait of the founder, Dr Swami Rama, by President Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Vice Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal and Dr Vijendra Chauhan. Dr Vijay Dhasmana felicitated all members of the ‘Pandavaas” team with mementos.

The ‘Pandavaas’ set the mood of the cultural evening with hymns based on the local culture and Kedarnath Dham. Subsequently, they delivered one outstanding performance after another. The audience was seen swaying along with the tunes played by the band. The fusion version of Pandavaas’s Jaagar brought to life the tales of Aachriyaan and Jeetu Bagdwal.

The band increased the heartbeat of the audience with their songs from the Time Machine series, including Ghughuti and Samloun, besides other performances.

The Pandavaas team included Rakesh, Anirudh, Shresth, Deepak, Gaurav, Sushant, Ishaan, Shivani, Anjali, Rashi, Rajdeep on stage, and Salil, Kunal, Rishi, Navdeep, Lokesh and Saurav, backstage. The audience applauded the artists’ talent. The ceremony was hosted by Dr Jyoti Dwivedi.

During the event, Dr Renu Dhasmana, Dr Mukesh Bijalwan, along with all the college principals, faculty, staff, and students were present.

“Our effort is to ensure that the youth studying at Swami Rama Himalayan University do not forget their culture and roots. We organise events like Phooldei and Harela festivals from time to time at the university for this purpose. Our objective behind Pandavaas’s performance is to acquaint the younger generation with our folk culture. We are happy and proud that the ‘Himotsav’ event was successful in this purpose,” stated Dr Vijay Dhasmana.