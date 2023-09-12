HIMS conducts ‘Basic Life Support & First Aid Training’ at IMA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Sep: Carrying forward Indian Military Academy’s endeavour to collaborate with renowned institutes of the country to foster partnerships for mutual development and growth, the Himalayan Institute of Medical

Sciences (HIMS), SRHU, was invited to conduct ground-breaking training on ‘Basic Life Support & First Aid in Common Emergencies both in Peace and Combat Scenarios’ last week.

Over 400 gentleman cadets, including international cadets, were trained by the team of eight experts, comprising specialists and

super-specialists, led by Surgeon Rear Admiral (Prof) Girish Gupta (Retd) from HIMS.

Holistic training was imparted to the gentlemen cadets of IMA to empower them not only with conventional nuances of life-saving, but also impart to them requisite training on life saving methodologies, which is a critical requirement during military operations.

They were imparted a training regimen that covered an array of critical topics including Basic CPR, Management of Bleeding, Head and Spine Injuries, stabilisation principles, and handling emergencies arising from snake bites and scorpion stings.

The training programme adopted a hands-on approach, along with informative lectures and essential practical training sessions, in which the cadets practiced on 26 mannequins concurrently. The participants were also provided a comprehensive handbook covering all the topics discussed during the training, including a credit card-sized BLS card, which can serve as a quick reference guide in future.

These collaborations are a conscious attempt by IMA to pioneer an era of shared learning and provide new vistas in the training curriculum.

It embodies a significant step towards fostering a culture of preparedness and service.