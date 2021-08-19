‘Hindi Ki Goonj’ celebrates 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Aug: On the occasion of 75thAmrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence Day, an online poetry conference was organised by the ‘Hindi Ki Goonj’ family. The Chief Guest was renowned orthopaedic surgeon and Padma Shri awardee Dr BKS Sanjay. The coordinator of the event was Narendra Singh Nihar and it was anchored by Khemendra Singh.

The programme was presided over by Padma Shri awardee Dr Shyam Singh Shashi, who is a renowned intellectual social worker and writer.

It was stated that the coordinator of the programme, Narendra Singh Nihar, and his organisation are doing a commendable job to spread awareness of the Hindi language in both Hindi and non-Hindi speaking areas. His poem, ‘Desh badaa hai’ was appreciated by all. The anchor was Khemendra Singh Chaudhary of Rajasthan.

The program began with Saraswati Vandana by Bhavna Arora Milan, which was followed by recitation of the famous poem, ‘Jhansi ki Rani’, by Garima Joshi. Poet Arvind Pathik recited a poem about freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil. Many other patriotic poems were recited.