Historic accord signed between Dehradun tribal school and IIT Kanpur for state’s first AI Lab

MoS Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar supported the move realising Modi vision A new chapter in science & Tech education for Uttarakhand

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 23 Jun: In the glittering office of Ministry of Electronics in the national capital Uttarakhand wrote a new chapter in the sphere of education for deprived and marginalised tribal students, by signing a historic accord with India’s leading AI institution IIT Kanpur , in the presence of MoS Electronics Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The MoU of cooperation was signed by Director of IIT Kanpur , Prof Abhay Karandikar, and on behalf of ITITzi Doon Sanskriti School by Rajesh Kalra, founder trustee of school and Chairman of Asia net News Media.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauded this move and said his ministry will provide all necessary help to make this project a big success. Prof Abhay Karandikar said that this is a historic move and IIT Janpur is happy to provide all necessary support to teach AI , and Drone applications to tribal youth of Uttarakhand and Northeast.