HNB Garhwal Varsity releases documentary on Mahatma Gandhi’s visits to U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: The documentary, ‘Uttarakhand me Gandhi Paryatan Path‘, recalls Mahatma Gandhi’s visits to Uttarakhand.

The Centre for Mountain Tourism and Hospitality Studies, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, has launched a documentary titled ‘Uttarakhand me Gandhi Paryatan Path’. The documentary retraces Mahatma Gandhi’s multiple visits across the state of Uttarakhand.

This twenty-three minute long and insightful documentary has been released on the Dharohar Films YouTube channel. The documentary magnificently captures the Uttarakhand Himalayas and showcases the beauty of the state. It also quotes Gandhi’s remarks praising and admiring the enthralling beauty and legacy that Uttarakhand represens.

The documentary highlights Gandhi’s six visits to different parts of the state starting from Haridwar to Gurukul Kangri, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Nainital, Bhowali, Almora, Chanoda, Kausani, and Bageshwar. Building a tourist circuit across these places and attracting tourists in large numbers from across the globe is the main motive behind making this documentary.

The documentary is shot beautifully, showcasing the scenic beauty that the state of Uttarakhand offers. Along with this, the documentary also mentions the therapeutic and health benefits that one can avail here. It propagates Gandhi’s message regarding cleanliness, stresses on keeping the river Ganga clean and discusses the importance of local produce.

The documentary has been directed by Chandrashekhar Chauhan. The research, coordination, and production of the documentary were done after by Dr Sarvesh Uniyal. Prof Himanshu Bodai and Prof Renu Shukla combined the visuals with the interviews. While, the cinematographers, Harish Bhatt, Chandrashekhar Chauhan, and Mahesh Painuly, captured the beautiful backdrop bringing forth the beauty of Uttarakhand on screen. The background score of the documentary is Gandhi’s favorite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan Toh’ sung in Garhwali by Dr Sanjay Pandey and Dr Lata Pandey.