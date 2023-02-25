HNB University, Eco Task Force to stop degradation of Himalayan Border Region

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Srinagar, 24 Feb: HNB Garhwal University, Srinagar, a central university providing quality research and education, and the world’s oldest Ecological Task Force 127 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Garhwal Rifles, have come together to save the fragile Himalayan ecology, safeguard the environment and provide long-term solutions with involvement of local communities to reverse the migration of youth.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the University and Eco Task Force in this regard.

The MOU was signed by Registrar Prof NS Panwar, HNB Garhwal University, and Colonel Rohit Srivastav, Commanding Officer, 127 Eco Task Force, in the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof Annapurna Nautiyal.

The degradation of the Himalayan forests has been linked to environmental problems and livelihoods of millions of people. Forest degradation has been held responsible for increased landslides and soil erosion leading to the damage of the Himalayan agro-economy, loss of livelihoods and outmigration of the locals.

HNB Garhwal University has been relentlessly for “One Himalaya” and research and innovation with a human face. Along with ETF, it will bring outstanding results.

The present decline of Himalayan forests has also led to the drying up of numerous perennial springs. In order to counter this problem, initiatives such as reforestation with integrated renewal of degraded watersheds is the need of the hour.

Local communities depend on forest resources for subsistence. Limited options for livelihood and declining productivity of agriculture threaten food security and induce migration.

They have emphasised the need to equip local institutions with necessary capacities which will work for resource creation based on forest goods and services. Agriculture, fodder, livestock, and water availability are dependent on forests; hence a systemic intervention is needed to restore forests.

The MOU will remain in force for a period of two years and achieve the necessary objectives.

In the present case, the need for collaboration between two institutions which are already working with the local communities to safeguard and sustainability of natural resources is well justified.

Prof RC Bhatt, PRO, VC, Prof RC Sundriyal, Director, IQAC, Lieutenant Colonel Shrihari Kugaji, Company Commanders of the companies working in Kashyali village, Yamakeshwar block, Pauri District, along with Non Commissioned Officers of the Eco Task Force were present at the function held at the HNB Garhwal University Campus in Srinagar.