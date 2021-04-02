Holi Utsav celebrated at Nanhi Dunya in traditional style

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: Nahni Dunya, “The International Movement of Children and their Friends”, celebrated Holi at the ‘Mother House’, 10 Inder Road, with enthusiasm. The programme started with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Chaman Lal Arora, a social worker, and Danuta, an educationist, who was welcomed by the young artists with great warmth.

On the occasion, the artists created a painting filled with different colours to the sound of music. The Utsav was celebrated with flowers and turmeric powder.

Guests, volunteers and artists of Bal Sabha joined in with great zeal. Bal Sabha performed three colourful Holi dances and a beautiful Rangoli was made by the youth volunteers. In these hard times of Covid-19, Nanhi Dunya organised a small Holi celebration in order to arouse a spirit of oneness and victory of Good over Evil.

Credit for the event went to Ashu Satvika Goyal.

Kiran Ulfat Goyal, in her address, said that every child is an asset to society, who needs to be recognized and developed. In today’s world, education has lost its real meaning and has become limited towards creating computing machines. She thanked Vibhor Swaroop, Deputy General Manager, Small Industries Development Bank of India, who has donated computers to the school.

Others present on the occasion included Col Anurag Devgan, Vijay Goyal, RP Bahuguna, Anil Mishra, Kapil Sanghi, Pallvavi Parmar, ASK Trust.