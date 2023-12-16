Hollow Politics

The opposition space is getting hollowed out by the politics being practiced by the parties that constitute the INDI Alliance. The response by opposition MPs to the recent intrusion into the Lok Sabha is a good example of this. How, for instance, does such an incident result in the expulsion of over a dozen MPs? Are the people expected to appreciate such distractions when the focus should be on national unity and a credible response to threats against Parliament?

Most of the opposition parties were originally established by grassroots leaders who understood the public mind. Unfortunately, there are too many representatives of these parties who have made lateral entries due to dynastic succession, or through proximity to the centres of power. They may have qualities such as ‘inherited’ charisma or domain skills, but the essential component of being rooted in the constituencies they represent is often lacking. As such, they ‘expect’ people to be in sync with their mindset instead of the other way around. It is no wonder that they are so astonished by ‘chai-wallas’ making it big in politics.

They never tire of mentioning the percentage of votes cast in their favour, overall, believing these are at their command. The truth is that these votes are more ‘against’ the BJP rather than ‘for’ them. It is like the strong conservative dissatisfaction with the left-liberal politics of the Democratic party in the US which has come to consider Donald Trump the saviour of traditional values and America’s greatness. Unfortunately, Trump remains a very poor representative of that cause. In the long run, he will do it great harm. The only reason he is a contender today is the inability of the Democrats to put up a candidate better than the aging Biden. This is not the case in India, where Modi stands head and shoulders above any other leader at the moment. The difference lies in the cadre base the BJP commands, allowing it to throw up generation after generation of leaders. Even in the recent round of selecting leaders for Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, a generational shift has been initiated. When the time comes, a leader will emerge unexpectedly to take Modi’s place. Do not be surprised if the Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh, Kharge, etc., line-up will still be around to ‘represent’ the opposition. Those among the public opposed to Modi and the BJP, for whatever reasons, deserve better.