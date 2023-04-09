Holy Quran gives Message of Peace & Humanity: Dr S Farooq

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 8 Apr: A unique exhibition on “ Holy Quran in the Mirror of Calligraphic Art” which has become an annual feature in the city, is being organised by the Tasmia Holy Quran Museum for the last 19 years at 2-A, Turner Road.

The programme started with the recitation of Naat presented by Farrukh Ahmed in his melodious voice which meant almighty is one and for All.

Chief Guest Khajan Das, Rajpur MLA, said in his address that he has seen for the first time such a unique exhibition & has never seen such a large collection of Qurans. He said that Quran shows us the right path and gives message of peace and brotherhood.

Dr S Farooq welcomed the guests and explained to the invitees during compering that the exhibition opens doors of immense information regarding the Holy Book, both to the visitors from the other faith as well as to the followers of Islam. Besides this it is a delight for those who understand and appreciate the ancient art of calligraphy. He informed that the idea came to his mind after the death of his father from the belongings which he left when I wrote his biography. The contents went one increasing with the help of family and friends of all faiths.

The exhibition has on display – hand written Aayats of Holy Quran on the First Quran composed by Hazrat Othaman Ghani (RA) third Khalifa of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) which has 1087 pages and weighs 80 Kg and was the main attraction of the exhibition. Seven coloured Holy Quran printed in Ludhiyana, India in 1907 finds a prominent place in the exhibition. WORLD’ s LARGEST HOLY QURAN : One Thousand Four Hundred Eighty Seven Feet by Two Feet, 1487’x 2’ ft., size and, 12”x 24’ ft. is displayed.

There are different translations of the Quran . One can browse through the Holy Book translated in Russian, Turkish, Chinese, German and a whole lot of other languages besides Indian languages including Gurmukhi, Garhwali, Kumauni, Sanskrit, etc., in total 71 national and international languages. A copy written in Braille and in Sign Languages are also on display along with these translations. The Quranic Text is also on display in a very compressed style, titled as ‘Locket and Pocket Quran ’ which are basically the miniature form of the Holy Book written artistically along with Hand woven world’ s finest gold zari work from Varansi.

There are copies of the Quran weighing from 1.75 gm to 2500 Kg., Holy Quran with a talking pen, Holy Quran with fragrance, Aayat of Holy Quran on chocolate/glass/stones, etc. Most of the things on display have been gifted by family members, relatives and friends of all faths as stated above. The copies on display range from the ancient manuscripts to the digital format. Quran teaches love and loyalty to the country.

In addition to the copies of the Quran , there are a whole lot of artifacts with ‘Aayats’ inscribed or written on them. There are ‘Aayats’ written on material that range from paper to gold. There are ‘Aayats’ inscribed with pearls on the shells of the oysters and on necklaces of ‘Rudraksha’. There is a big globe with ‘Aayats’ written all over it.

A large number of Doon citizens including Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Dr Prashant Singh, Dr Daljit Kaur, Dr RK Bakshi, Brig (Retd) KG Behl, Dr Aditya Aarya, Dr IP Saxena, Dr IP Pandey, AS Bhatia, Trilochan Singh, Aayush Arya, attended including Syed Haroon Ahmed, Syed Farrukh Ahmed, Imran Hussain, Syed Muneer Ahmed, Maulana Mohammed Ahmed Qasmi Qazi-e-Shahar, Mufti Wasiullah, Mufti Saleem Ahmed, Mufti Zia and many others.

Famous Singer Bobby Cash and Dr Daljit Kaur both prayed in English / Hindi to almighty god for world peace and brotherhood.

In the end Dua was presented by Syed Farrukh Ahmad and Vote of Thanks was presented by Dr Maya Ram Uniyal.