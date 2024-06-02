‘Honey Utsav’ held at Raj Bhavan, Nainital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Nainital, 31 May: A ‘Honey Utsav’ was organised at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Friday. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest.

Organised by the Govind Ballabh Pant Agricultural and Technology University, various beekeepers of Uttarakhand and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the University displayed beekeeping products. On this occasion, the scientists of the university motivated the farmers to take up beekeeping by explaining its utility.

The Governor visited the stalls set up by the beekeepers and obtained information from them.

The Governor also honoured the progressive beekeepers for their excellent work. The beekeepers who were honoured included Bikramjit Singh of Udham Singh Nagar district, Raghuvar Murari of Champawat district, Manoj Kumar of Nainital district, Shekhar Bhatt of Nainital district, Harish Sajwan of Nainital district and Narayan Singh Fartyal of Nainital district.

The Governor said that Uttarakhand is blessed with a great gift in the field of beekeeping which can contribute to the economy in the coming times. The medicinal properties of honey produced in Uttarakhand are unique. He said that a revolution can be brought in the economy by increasing honey production here.

He emphasised that there is a lot of potential in the field of beekeeping. Women and youth will have to be encouraged for this business. He said that special efforts will have to be made to increase honey production and to make the honey here reach the country and the world. Beekeeping and honey production can become a major source of livelihood in the state. While its production can increase the economy, it can also be important for employment.

The Governor added that apart from the traditional methods of beekeeping, GB Pant University should cooperate in increasing honey productivity on the basis of research and technology. After honey production, the university should help the farmers in the field of packaging and marketing as well as how to add value.

GB Pant Agricultural and Technology University Vice Chancellor Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan said that “Honey Utsav” has been organised under the guidance of the Governor. He said that there is a lot of scope in Uttarakhand for the production of honey. At present, it is 3000 kg which can be increased to 40 thousand tons. He said that the university is doing research work under “One University One Research” which will soon yield good results. Director, Research, Dr Ajit Nain provided detailed information about the programme.

On this occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Kumaon University Vice Chancellor Dr Diwan S Rawat, Uttarakhand Open University Vice Chancellor Dr OPS Negi, DIG, Yogendra Yadav, Director, Extension, Dr Jitendra Kwatra, beekeepers from various districts, GB Pant University scientists, etc., were also present.