Honorary Doctorate degree to folk singer Narendra Negi and actress Himani Shivpuri

Over 6000 students to come together for Convocation at Graphic Era Hill University on 21 Nov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: Gold medals will be given to 91 students who have proved their mettle, at the convocation ceremony of Graphic Era Hill University.

Governor Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh will present these gold medals.

Silver medals will be given to the same number of students. Degrees will be given to 6800 students in the ceremony.

Popular Garhwali singer Narendra Singh Negi and veteran film actress Himani Bhatt Shivpuri will be conferred honorary Doctorate at the convocation.

This third convocation of Graphic Era Hill University will be held on November 21 in the university campus. As the Chief Guest of the convocation, Governor Lt-General Singh will award the students with medals. The recipients of medals and degrees at the ceremony will include students from Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses of the university.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat will be the Special Guest at the convocation ceremony.

At the convocation ceremony of Graphic Era Hill University, four young researchers will be awarded PhD degrees for their research thesis. This includes Dr Himani Binjola, the first research scholar and faculty of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, as well as Dr Taha Siddiqui, English scholar Dr Jaspreet Kaur and Management scholar Dr Pankaj Aggarwal.

In the convocation, degrees will be given to the students who passed out in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. Registrar Dr Arvind Dhar said that the convocation will start at 11 am in the university campus. Prior to this, meetings of the Academic Council and Board of Management have been held.