Horizontal drilling to push in HUME pipes resumes to rescue trapped workers

By Arun Pratap Singh

Uttarkashi, 20 Nov: Today is day 9 after the mishap in which 41 workers were trapped in the Silkyara tunnel, Uttarkashi, and despite the continuous rescue operation, success has not been achieved so far in extracting the workers. Since yesterday, the rescue teams have begun working on several options simultaneously. With each passing hour, the challenges are only growing.

International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix has also arrived at the site and has joined the rescue mission. There have been some positive and some not really positive developments regarding the rescue mission. One development is that finally after a lull of more than two days, the horizontal drilling with the help of American Auger Drilling machines finally resumed last evening though the pace of drilling remains slow. Another positive is that the exact location for vertical drilling has also been identified.

A not so positive development is that the machine being taken from Dehradun to rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel of Uttarkashi has also met with an accident on way. According to the information received, the trawler in which the machine was being brought here suddenly lost control and fell into a gorge near Gujrada in Narendra Nagar police station area. At least one machine kept in it is now reported to be damaged and, unfortunately, the driver of the trawler died on the spot. The Narendra Nagar Police is investigating the incident. This has hampered the rescue operation to some extent.

Some other developments till this report was filed included completion of the drilling of the six inches lifesaving pipe through which the cooked food like Dal-Rice and Sabji-Chapatis and water and medicines can be delivered to the trapped workers. So far, the workers were being supplied only dry fruits and items like Chana Murmura (puffed rice) of which they had got tired and were demanding freshly cooked food. Another development is the arrival of experts from ONGC, THDC, SJVNL, the Army, the Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, RVL, etc.

NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho confirmed the arrival of two robots made by the DRDO weighing 20 kg and 50 kg, respectively, at the site along with robotics experts. He stated that the robots have been made for moving on a proper ground but here the terrain is very sandy and there is apprehension that these robots will or will not be able to move. He added that several types of machinery are coming, which will be mobilised and used within a day or two. The BRO is constructing roads wherever necessary. Roads are ready on both sides, now they are waiting for the machinery. The machines are very heavy, they cannot be airlifted.

A place for drilling above the tunnel has been selected. From this spot, boring of 1.2 metre width will be done. In case the drilling begins, they hope to reach the trapped workers through this passage in the next two days. The team has chosen a location for the drill at a distance of 320 metres above the tunnel. From here, drilling will be done to a depth of 89 meters.

Regarding the horizontal drilling from the Silkyari side of the tunnel, it can now be confirmed that it resumed last night and by the time of filing this report, the fifth pipe had also been pushed through the debris taking the total length achieved so far to 30 metres. The work is being done to push the sixth pipe further. According to the official sources, a distance of 30 to 34 metres is still left to be drilled. In case this continues, this will be the quickest way to reach the workers. The drilling machine inside the tunnel is also being covered with concrete blocks to protect it from landslides. According to information received from sources, these concrete blocks have been specially sent by BRO. To reduce the risk of landslides, shotcrete has been sprayed with machines. As per the backup plan, the work of making a temporary road for drilling over the tunnel is also in the final stages.