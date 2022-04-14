Hospital Chain establishes IVF record

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Apr: Indira IVF Hospital, Dehradun, recently celebrated 1 lakh successful pregnancy stories which is a world record! To share the celebration, MLA from Dehradun Cantt Savita Kapoor met Dr Reema Sircar (Centre Head & Chief Gynaecologist, Indira IVF Hospital). Kapoor also toured the hospital with state of the art IVF technology. She also met couples expecting their pregnancy through IVF. With 107 centres across India, Indira IVF Hospital is the world’s first IVF chain to achieve 1 lakh successful pregnancies.