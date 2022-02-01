Host of opportunities available for women in present times: HC Semwal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Jan: The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry under the Uttarakhand Chapter organised a ‘SHEpreneur Talk Series: Leading the Women Emancipation’, a platform for women entrepreneurs to meet and interact with women leaders from varied professions and businesses.

Hemant Kochhar, Chair, Uttarakhand State Chapter, PHDCCI, mentioned that women entrepreneurs represent the fastest-growing category worldwide and they are making a significant contribution to entrepreneurial activities and economies. Women entrepreneurs have an important impact on the Indian economy, both by the number of start-ups that they create and operate—and further by the fact that several of them are becoming successful unicorns.

Dr Aruna Abhey Oswal, Chairperson, WCD&E Committee, PHDCCI, highlighted that the evolution of women in business is correspondent to the changes that are much needed for creating a gender-neutral society, fostering an encouraging bushiness environment for them. With their creativity, resilience, strong spirit, confidence, hard work, perseverance, and many other qualities, women have been able to run businesses in various sectors and continue to flourish across industries.

Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI, highlighted that women form a significant proportion of the workforce in India. Involvement of women in all activities in all fields would ensure effective utilisation of labour, generation of income, and hence improvement in their quality of life. They have made efficient use of the opportunities given to them over the past few decades and have proved time and again that they are no less than anyone else.

Chief Guest Hari Chandra Semwal (IAS), Secretary, Woman and Child Development, Uttarakhand, mentioned that the state government has worked for improvement of women’s security. There is a host of different opportunities available for women in the present and the Uttarakhand Government is open to extending help to organisations working to facilitate the growth of women across sectors.

Preeti Saluja, Co-Chair, Madhya Pradesh Chapter, PHDCCI, mentioned that a gender-neutral and supportive business environment is required for the growth of the Indian Economy by encouraging women in the entrepreneurship sector. This would further encourage many other women to join the ventures. There has been growth in women-led ventures due to supportive government policies and better education for females. Women organisations working for the uplift of women entrepreneurs should be facilitated.

Rajat Banerji Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Amway India, showed a presentation highlighting the business model of direct selling and how it has shown exponential growth across India. Women account for a major workforce in this sector, generating significant employment opportunity across cities.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Member, Uttarakhand Chapter, PHDCCI. The webinar was moderated by Dr Yogesh Srivastav, Assistant Secretary-General, PHDCCI, and was attended by industry officials, students, and many women entrepreneurs.