Hosting G-20 Summit will be unforgettable experience for U’khand: Dhami

All preparations complete to welcome delegates of G20 countries at Narendra Nagar

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh/Dehradun, 22 May: In Uttarakhand, the second summit of G20 is due to be held on 24 and 25 May, this time in Narendra Nagar and Muni Ki Reti. The G20 summit will discuss mechanisms and means to prevent corruption in administration. As per the officials, all preparations are complete for the second meeting of the G20 to be held in Narendra Nagar (District Tehri). The representatives of G–20 countries will brainstorm on strengthening the international anti-corruption mechanism here. Special arrangements have been made for the hospitality of foreign delegates. During the course of the meeting, the delegates will also partake in the divine and spiritual experience, including the Ganga Aarti on the holy banks of Mother Ganga and they will also be visiting Oni village of Narendra Nagar and understand the lives of the people living in the mountain villages closely.

On May 24, when all the foreign guests will arrive at the Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun, they will be welcomed by traditional dance and musical instruments introducing them to the mountain culture of the state. The walls inside and outside the airport depicting the rich mountain culture will also enthrall the guests. After this all the guests will be taken to Narendra Nagar where the main meeting is to be held. In the second working meeting of G–20, serious discussions will be held on strengthening the international anti-corruption system.

Commenting on the topic to be discussed during the G–20 Summit, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government has taken many important steps to effectively control corruption. The country’s strictest anti-copying law has been implemented here. A 1064 web app has been launched to register complaints of corruption, Apni Sarkar Portal, E-Cabinet, E-Office, CM Dash Board Utkarsh, CM Helpline 1905, Corruption in the state by creating a transparent system of Right to Services and Transfer Acts.

The second Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting of G–20 going to be held in Narendra Nagar is another major achievement for Uttarakhand, after successfully organising Chief Scientific Advisors Roundtable of G–20 in Ram Nagar. Dhami observed that this is a very proud achievement for a geographically relatively small state like Uttarakhand. This shows the unwavering faith of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government on the government, administrative staff and people of Uttarakhand. He added that the state is grateful to the Prime Minister from the core of the heart for this. He added that he has full faith that the experience of all the G–20 meetings in the state will be unforgettable.

During the conference, foreign guests will visit the rural environment of the mountain and the model village in Oni village of Narendra Nagar. Development works have been done at a cost of about ten crore rupees in Oni village, located at a distance of about 14 km from Rishikesh. The village has been developed as a model village in the traditional style of Uttarakhand. Along with beautification in the village, the houses have been enlivened with traditional Aipan art along with other cultural-traditions and paintings related to traditional costumes for the G–20 meet.