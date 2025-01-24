Hot cuppa steeaming coffee- first love

But First … Coffee

By GEETANJALI SHARMA

A delicious cup of strong coffee is nothing less than a little celebration, with or without company. In routines so tight and tense, a soothing cup of coffee or tea is for most, a gift to begin their day.

Well, she couldn’t start her nights without one!

A date or a work call, finishing an assignment or hanging out with friends, coffee is everyone’s choice of taste and a desirable form of energy. From a lazy morning to dealing with an angry boss, sitting through a difficult lecture to watching a sit-com, be it a stressed editor or a messy barista, a tired mother to some counter stains, coffee has seen it all! Maybe you are sipping one right now, waiting at a coffee shop for a friend or standing in a line to place your order for a ‘hazelnut cappuccino’ or maybe you just finished your coffee a while ago but are tempted to pour some more.

Summer or winter, busy or not, her double toned ceramic mug with a bamboo thread wrapped around the handle used to sit ready on a paired coaster with an affirmation scribbled on a sticky note, on her writing desk.

As she sauntered around in her comfy satin pyjamas, warm and soft, her apartment wore the scent of freshly roasted beans. The burning flame of mahogany teakwood at the far end of her room added to the warmth of her thoughts.

With a gentle push she’d unlock her balcony door to enjoy the moonlit city in peace and praise. With the wholesome cup of coffee in one hand and her legs crossed over, she’d sit and wonder while the world would call it a day.

With the cool breeze brushing off her face, her thoughts would finally rattle through and play with her extent of imagination, creativity and expression.

Gazing at the still streets she’d smile and whisper in her mind, ‘No more hawkers, no more hawking.’ Apartment lights would turn dim and scarcely moving traffic would signal her to sit a little longer, in awe of the changed sight of the city she then called home.

The late cup of coffee gave her the energy to entice the night to not impede her mood. Casually she would move back inside, shut the door behind her and pull the chair towards her wooden table. Confident and clear, passionate and devoted, she would grab a piece of paper and time would fly by.

Stretching her tired back while lost in the writing process , she looked at the window as the first ray of sunlight fell on her table and brightened up the words, ‘…awaken with glint and glee.’

She dropped her quill and wrapped herself in a knitted throw and curled up under the covers. She wore a smile to bed.

At dawn, her night commenced until a hot cup of coffee woke her up again.

Now, the taste she once swore by sits lost on the same table, cold and forgotten about. She, from dusk to dawn is awake ,with a cheer and cackle, making her feel more alive than ever before.

She still believes in the power of the night, for it gives her the freedom to create, to express, to focus and to write. Her words align with her thoughts and her imagination makes way to her writing corner.

Her mind resents to lay back as the silence calls for her presence. The stillness evokes possibilities as peace prevails.