House of Himalaya to open stores in Delhi

Dehradun, 14 May: Plans are being made to open stores of the ‘House of Himalaya’, which is emerging as the biggest umbrella brand for processing/packaging/branding of local products of Uttarakhand, at Connaught Place and other main sites in New Delhi soon. NDMC has given its consent in this regard.

To speed up the work of House of Himalaya, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has decided to hold regular review meetings every month with the related departments.

To ensure adequate supply as per the demand under House of Himalaya, the CS has given instructions to ensure purchase of maximum local products from women self-help groups and local people.

The first board meeting of the House of Himalaya was held in the Secretariat on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

She gave her consent to this proposal after detailed discussions on the agenda of the meeting. Raturi said that House of Himalaya will prove to be a global platform by bringing all the brands through projects/initiatives of various departments of Uttarakhand under an umbrella brand, increasing the reach of local products, quality, standardised packaging, branding and marketing. A new chapter in women empowerment will begin in the state by purchasing local products from women self-help groups.

Chief Secretary Raturi added that the formation of a company in the form of House of Himalaya at the state level will enhance the livelihood of local stakeholders, self-help groups, farmers and local producers and they will get better prices for their crops and products.

Secretary Radhika Jha, Additional Secretary Manuj Goyal, Nikita Khandelwal and other officials were present at the meeting.