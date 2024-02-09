‘House of Himalayas’ brand set up as company by Rural Development Dept

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Feb: On the direction given by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure establishment of ‘House of Himalayas’ as an umbrella brand for marketing local products and to ensure quality of products, the Rural Development Department has set up a company under this brand name. This company will function as the top-level organisation and as the market brand of rural products of all the brands existing in the state and to improve the quality of the products and their packaging, ensuring their better marketing.

It may be recalled that Dhami had instructed officials to establish House of Himalayas as an umbrella brand to ensure the quality, branding and marketing of the products to establish them at the national and international level.

The ‘House of Himalayas’ was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Global Investors Summit held in Dehradun on 8 December, last year. In order to ensure consistent and better quality of products, better branding and marketing of products on a large scale based on long-term ideas of local stakeholders like self-help groups, livelihood promotion of farmers and fulfilment of targets set under the Lakhpati Didi programme etc, the Rural Department has decided to register the top-level organisation ‘House of Himalayas’ as a Company. The functions of this company will include large scale procurement of raw materials, digital marketing, Multiple Sales Channels, etc., to sell the products under this umbrella brand across the country and even in the international markets.