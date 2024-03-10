‘House of Himalayas’ brand should be launched soon: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 9 Mar: Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a review meeting was held at the Secretariat here today regarding the active plan, implementation and strategy for establishing the ‘House of Himalayas ‘Brand at the national and international level and promoting the products of Uttarakhand.
In the review meeting, a presentation was made before the Chief Minister, and the officials shared detailed information about the efforts being made to establish the House of Himalayas brand at the national and international level and to promote the products of Uttarakhand. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that under the House of Himalayas brand, Devbhoomi is selling local products of Uttarakhand – Jhingora, red rice, rajma, ghat dal, turmeric powder, buransh, honey, toor dal, black soybean, basmati rice, cinnamon, sev jam, mushroom and garlic. In the first phase, work will be done to make 21 products including pickles and in the second phase, 22 products will be made global, in which the support of rural development, forest, agriculture, industry, cooperation and Netherlands based company Women on Wigs will also be received. The CM accorded his approval to the list of the products discussed in the meeting and insisted that officials pay special attention to the quality, packaging etc. of the products kept under the House of Himalayas brand and to connect the common people, self-help groups etc with this brand and to launch it as soon as possible. On this, the officials said that a team will be formed for quality control, which will continuously monitor the products coming under this brand.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated some products under the House of Himalayas brand. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Secretary Chandresh Yadav were also present in the meeting.