‘How Green Was My Valley’

By S Paul

After the unusual intense hot period of May (as usual blame it on global warming and not denuding of green cover) we await the monsoon. The administration already seems to be gearing up for various problems that are likely to occur due to the haphazard and undisciplined cropping up of human habitats in this once very green and salubrious town. With tears in my eyes and wounded heart I state that this ‘town’ has now become a crowded ‘city’ and this valley is becoming a cauldron of crimes and dirt. Resigning to the fate accompli, I implore the authorities that are to at least now raise their conscience and save this nature’s gift from any further degradation.

The Chief Secretary in her great thoughtfulness and magnanimity has ordered that the drains all over the city be cleaned and kept clean during the rains. While thanking her for this I would like to point out that the politically motivated city’s conservancy staff has found it appropriate to shirk work and go on the usual strike to demand more monetary benefits, etc. The outsourced labour too has joined this sham. Also, my appeal to Madam Secretary is to consider first the removal of all stinking, fly infested, over the ground garbage dumps and to create a proper disposal plan for all this, plus the muck that will come out of the drains, so that they do not spread stench and diseases. Increase Shishambara like plants and advertise the sale of useful products of these plants (like manure, etc.), that would also let the public know that the garbage management is functioning well. Additionally, it would save a lot of traffic congestion and unsightliness if all the drain muck and over ground garbage is removed in the night hours when the vehicular traffic and human exposure is minimum. All drains, roads, lanes and dumping spots should be cleaned of all garbage before dawn every day. Even though the plastic overburden choking the drains seen amply scattered in river-nullah beds, they still come floating around to choke and poison the soil. I feel so ashamed of our educated citizens who do not carry their own bags to buy vegetables and non-vegs and the retailers have to oblige to give them polythene/fibre carry bags. Perhaps hoardings with such appeals and social media can help adopt this tried and tested method of carrying their own shoulder bags.

The season for ‘Harela’ will also start. It would be prudent to centrally coordinate this effort involving individual groups, NGOs and government agencies. Just planting trees, as and wherever, should not be allowed. Permission must be sought from the expert forest department and Arboriculture cum Horticulture Division of the administration (MDDA). I wonder whether it exists at all. I wish that the experts consider filling up the denuded patches of our forests first. Perhaps abundance of fruit trees for the use of birds and other forest animals would benefit from such an effort lest they are tempted to visit human habitats to forage from our wastes plus also become a victim of human-animal conflict. The birds and fruit/greens dependent animals, if confined to their forest habitat, also support the natural food chain of the animal world and prevent them from venturing out to human habitats. People for Animals should support and encourage this kind of ‘harela’. The MDDA and the Municipality should also plan (even if they have to undertake some demolitions and rehabilitation) large swathes of spaces for converting into forested parks (for walking/jogging/ lawns for exercises/meditation and open gyms for all) within thickly habituated areas of the city. No cycling or playing of cricket/football, etc., ought to be permitted in such parks. Avenue trees are not to be planted under power lines; trees should be evergreen variety and may be flowering but not be allowed to rise above three storeys or 30 feet (9 metres). Making colourful bougainvillea climb some non-flowering or even flowering avenue trees can add shady colours to a walkway. Avoid growing isolated fruit trees which attract monkeys, birds and bats; Citrus fruits trees ought to be preferred.

The valley has been perforated for fresh water by permitting bore wells. There was a time when the town was supplied with potable water through open canals and a water treatment plant near the junction of New Cantt Road and Rajpur Road. The administration, not very ably advised by the technocrats of Jal Nigam, resorted to boring wells all over and even permitting private ones to do so. I would term it as the laziest and the easiest way of obtaining potable water. It is prevalent in the plains where irrigation for agricultural needs is inadequate. But here in this valley to tap aquifer instead of collecting springs, rain runoff and pumping water from the two major rivers in the east and west is sacrilege. Ban it forthwith. Use only surface water. Make check dams on rivulets and tributaries of Ganga and Yamuna; create reservoirs not by clearing forests but in the open fields which are being usurped by the ugly nexus of Realtors and Developers. Why not river linking of Ganga and Yamuna though the valley? Come on technocrat Sirs! Use your initiative. Our nation which is capable of constructing the world’s highest rail bridge over a river, tunnelling through Himalayas , tube rails under the rivers, underground trains, exploring space can undertake this simple, partly over ground partly underground river link? When Yamuna can be lifted to provide fresh water to Mussoorie why can’t Dehradun? Otherwise…

“Clouds came and wept but did not rain; they looked for their friends the tree: The trees that welcomed them and felt rejuvenated when receiving their beauty treatment free.

The trees that received rains to drink, to wash and absorbed the runoff to feed the aquifer: The clouds now weep over the jungles of concrete that do not quite like to be drenched with this blessing of nature.

The clouds weep to see their toil now running off to become sewage, muck laden drainage, chocing the natural flows and mix with the holy waters to create sacrilege.

The clouds wept and wept bitterly to trigger flash floods: That may wash the sinfulness of human habitats.” S Paul