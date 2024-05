By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 May: The students of ‘The Himalayan Public School’, from classes IV to XII, were thrilled to watch the screening of the movie, ‘Srikanth’, at Silver City Multiplex on two consecutive days.

They enjoyed the inspiring and motivational movie and returned to school with a thought that nothing can stop one if one has a vision not in one’s eyes but in one’s heart.

The students thanked School Principal Dr Ena Banerjee for this enriching experience.