HSYS celebrates Hindi Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Sep: Himalayan School of Yoga Science, Swami Ram Himalayan University, Jolly Grant, celebrated Hindi Day on 14 September.

During the Hindi Day celebrations, students were informed about the significance of the day and instructors shed light on the importance and utility of the language.

Dr Ramanarayan Mishra delivered a lecture, emphasizing the words of Bharatendu Harishchandra, “निज भाषा उन्नति अहै, सब उन्नति को मूल, बिन निज भाषा ज्ञान के, मिटन न हिय के सूल”. (One’s own language is the foundation of progress, without knowledge of one’s own language, the thorns of the heart do not disappear). Additionally, Dr Somlata highlighted the usefulness of the Hindi language.

Professor Ajay Dubey, Principal of the Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences, encouraged all students to engage in conversations and writing activities in the Hindi language.

The celebration of Hindi Day was overseen by Dr Ramanarayan Mishra and, on this occasion, all department faculty, research scholars, and students were present.