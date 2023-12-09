Huge opportunity for investment in higher & technical education: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Dec: After lunch on the first day of the ongoing Global Investors’ Summit underway at FRI Campus here, today, a session was held on the opportunities in the technical and higher education sectors in the state. Welcoming the investors and delegates, School and Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand is developing as a model in the field of education. Expressing gratitude for the interest shown by investors in the field of education, he said that every possible support will be provided to the investors by the government. He asserted that the government and administration are committed to solving any kind of problems of the investors.

Dr Rawat added that the National Education Policy 2020 has given a new shape to the education system of the country and the state has also implemented it effectively. Vocational education is being imparted in 8 trades in 200 government secondary schools of the state and it will soon be taught in another in 331 schools, where preparation for this is underway. Through the CM’s Research Promotion Scheme, research grant of up to Rs 18 lakhs is being given to teachers and researchers to promote research activity in higher educational institutions of the state. At present, 275 private colleges including 22 private universities are working in the field of education. Many of these institutions feature in excellent NAAC and NIRF rankings by many institutions.

Higher Education Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said that the state government is making efforts to provide quality education as well as to ensure access to education for all the children in the state. For integrated development of schools, higher education and technology in the state, private and government institutions will have to work together. Opening of better private and residential schools even in the hills in the state is a priority of the government. With the agreement signed in the field of education under the Investors’ Summit, it is expected that the children in the hills will soon be able to take advantage of good education.

The panellists were of the opinion that Uttarakhand is not only full of natural beauty but it has friendly and cooperative good governance. The law and order situation is good in the state, which is conducive for the education and higher education sector.

Secretary Ravinath Raman, Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla, Vineet Nayyar from Sampark Foundation, UPS Chancellor Dr Sunil Rai, Doon School Chairman Anup Singh Bishnoi, Sharda University Chancellor Pradeep Kumar Gupta and investors and delegates were present in the session.