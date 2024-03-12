Hundreds of workers from other political parties join BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 11 March: In Uttarakhand, the trend of leaders and workers from other political parties and social activists joining the BJP continues. A large number of party workers from minority community of various parties, public representatives and former employee leaders joined the party at BJP State Headquarters today in the presence of BJP State Chief Mahendra Bhatt.

Bhatt welcomed everyone into the party fold and claimed that many party leaders and workers from other communities have joined the BJP on the occasion of the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan confirms the fact that Modi government will again come to power for the third time in the country. Bhatt added that the policy and intentions of the Congress, which ruled the country for almost 7 decades, were dividing society, but Modi is uniting the country by running public welfare and development schemes without any discrimination. Among those who joined the party included a large number of minority community members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with Minority Morcha State President Dr Yunus, Congress leader Ramesh Semwal, outgoing President of Uttarkashi Municipality, Padma Kanhaiya Pokhriyal, former employees’ union leader Narendra Raturi, Pramod Mehar and Congress State General Secretary Shanti Rawat were present.

Welcoming the minority community members who had come in large numbers during this period, Bhatt said that they have come to the right place at the right time on the occasion of the beginning of the holy Ramzan, because Modi is destined to become the PM for the third time, in which cooperation of all is also necessary. He alleged that those who ruled the country for 7 decades have worked to break the country. Not only through his policy but also through his intentions, he has worked to widen the gap and poison the society. Today, under the leadership of Modi, development work is being done without any religious or social discrimination and public welfare schemes are being made. Today not only India but also Muslim nations are accepting the charismatic leadership of Modi.

During this, Dr Yunus Chaudhary, who joined the party, said, he and his supporters have come here impressed by seeing the development of the country and the state under the leadership of Modi and Dhami.

In today’s joining campaign held in two phases, under the leadership of Dr Yunus Chaudhary, Shadab Kamal Rashid Siddiqui from Jaipur Wasim Siddiqui Councilor Arif Ansari Village Head Islam Ansari Salman Goldie Pragati Singh Pannu Kulwant Singh Sukhveer Singh Fakhruddin Malik Sonu Qadri Asif Chaudhary Tarzim Ahmed Faizal Rehman Wajid Malik Dr Dilshad from Rudrapur, Furqan Mansoori, State Vice President AAP Asghar Raja, Advocate Bahere Alam Nishan Qureshi, Danish Ali Ghulam Khwaja Azhar Nawaz Abrar Hussain, Salim Usmani, Sabir Hussain and hundreds of minority officials took membership.

In addition, under the leadership of Congress State Secretary Shanti Rawat, Surendra Singh Rawat, Ajay Kashyap along with former spokesperson Naresh Gandhi, Mamta Shah, Simran Kaur, Sarita Devi, Seema, Nirmala, Sushila, Geeta Bisht, Lalit Singh Rawat. A large number of Congress office bearers and workers including Sagar Singh, Vijendra Kumar also joined the BJP.

A large number of party officials including State Vice President and Minority Morcha in-charge Mukesh Kohli, Vinay Rohilla, Suswaraj Vidwan, Minority Morcha State President Intezaar Hussain, Shadab Shamsh, Bhupendra Kandari, Madhu Bhatt, Jot Singh Bisht, Kamlesh Raman and RP Raturi were also present on the occasion.