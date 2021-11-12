Hybrid learning is future of school education: Koshyari

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 10 Nov: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asserted today that hybrid learning, a blend of online and offline education will be the future of school education. However, mentioning that a large majority of students who did not have access to computers, internet and smartphones were deprived of education during the pandemic period, he said there can be no substitute for classroom learning.

The Governor was participating in a panel discussion on ‘The future of School Education in the Digital Era’. The panel discussion was organised by Nav Bharat Times in association with Education Times.

Resident Editor of Nav Bharat Times Sunder Chand Thakur, Latika Sharma, Sumeet Mehta, Rahul Deshpande, panelists and Principals and administrators from various educational institutions were present.