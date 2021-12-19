I am a writer without any regrets: Ruskin Bond

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Dec: Actor, activist and adventurer Gul Panag today launched Ruskin Bond’s new book While the Birds Still Sing: A Life in Nature, at a virtual event.

Panag described the book as a book on the wisdom of nature. She called it the most insightful, informed, wise and witty writings about nature brought to life by a collection of watercolours illustrations by Pernita Dutt. If you have forgotten that humans too are creatures of nature, this book will connect you to your habitat she said.

Taking questions from the audience and being asked if he had any regrets, Ruskin Bond said he was a writer without any regrets. To another question how he rated buying books on line against from brick & mortar bookshops India’s most loved author said browsing a well stocked bookstore was akin to discovering a whole new world as he had always bought his books from bookshops. There is swell of new books and new writers out there he added and recommended browsing. Book reading is also a stress buster he said. He reads a book a day and may have written a hundred books, but has read a thousand.

The book has been published by Natraj Publishers with expert guidance of Upendra Arora.