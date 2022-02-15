I am watchdog of U’khand: Harish Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun/Haldwani, 13 Feb: Reacting to a statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat said, today, that he was a watchdog of democracy in Uttarakhand, adding that he would speak on and react to and even bark at the forces that would attempt to create a political and social mess in Uttarakhand. He was reacting to a recent statement of Shah, which he made in Haridwar, comparing Harish Rawat to the dog of a washerman who is neither here nor there.

Harish Rawat thanked Amit Shah for his statement and claimed that he had shown the true culture of his party with his statement. He claimed further that he would continue to bark at anyone who would create problems for Uttarakhand and, if need be, he would also bite.

Amit Shah had targeted Harish Rawat regarding his alleged promises on establishing a Muslim University in Uttarakhand and over Rohingya Muslims. Shah had said that Congress was helping Rohingyas settle in Uttarakhand. Harish Rawat asked Shah to reveal publicly how many Rohingyas had he as the Home Minister managed to send back to their country. He also claimed that BJP was indulging in Hindu-Muslim issues, as it had no other issue to impress people with.