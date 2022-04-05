I owe a lot to my state, Uttarakhand: Prasoon Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, in a session – ‘Pahad ke Prasoon’ – was in conversation with Advaita Kala at the Dehradun Literature Festival, here, today.

Prasoon Joshi is a poet, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and a celebrated personality in the industry.

“Everybody wants to be connected to their roots but I owe a lot to my state, Uttarakhand,” declared Prasoon on the occasion. He added that, as a lyricist, the local dialect of Uttarakhand had played a vital role in shaping his songs.”

Prasoon also spoke about his journey from Uttarakhand to Mumbai in the pursuit of his passion. “Every outsider has to struggle, even I did. But, I feel all that struggle shaped me into who I am today,” added Prasoon.

Prasoon even worked in the corporate sector to achieve financial stability. Simultaneously, he worked on his passion for writing.

“When a person is anchored and firmly works towards his passion, everything else follows,” claimed Prasoon. He also recited his poetry during the session.

Prasoon Joshi also shared his views on the movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’.

“True artists just want to express themselves and not hurt anyone. As an artist one should try to seek truth and depict the same,” he advised.

Prasoon narrated one of his writings in which he has drawn a parallel between the roles of a mother and a father, ending the session on a beautiful note.