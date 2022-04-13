I still don’t know from where I will contest: Dhami

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 12 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today claimed that he still does not know from where he will contest the by-election in order to remain CM beyond six months.

Dhami was responding to the queries of media persons during the launch of the National Volleyball Competition, here, today.

It may be recalled that ever since Dhami has become the CM for the second time, a major point of discussion in the political and media circles has been about where he will contest the by-election. It may be recalled that Dhami had lost his own election from his traditional seat of Khatima despite ensuring a good win for the party in the recent assembly elections. In fact, it is for the first time since the formation of the new state that a party has managed to retain power. Since he has been re-elected by the BJP Legislative Party as its leader, he has to contest the bypoll within the next 6 months. For this, there has to be a vacancy, implying that some recently elected MLA will have to resign from his seat so that by-election may be held on that seat and Dhami can contest.

However, since Dhami has not yet opened his cards, media speculation is rife in this regard. Everyday a new seat is added to the list in the news from where Dhami may possibly contest. Soon after taking over as CM, he had toured Champawat on the first day of Navaratri. Speculation began that he may contest from there. Just a few days ago, he spoke of his connection with Dehradun Cantt and immediately there was speculation that he may contest from that constituency.

Now the constituencies being speculated upon include Dehradun Cantt, Champawat, Didihat, Kapkot and Kaladhungi. In addition, there is also speculation that BJP would try to win over some Congress MLAs and make one of them resign. In such a case, a totally new seat may also become part of the speculation soon.

Meanwhile, sources in the party claim that the party initially wanted senior party leader Bishan Singh Chufal, the Didihat MLA, to resign on the assurance of being sent to the Rajya Sabha from the seat that is falling vacant in the next few months, as incumbent Pradeep Tamta will soon be completing his term. However, Chufal has made it clear that he is not interested despite being disappointed at not being appointed a minister in the new government.

At the same time, after the election results, five BJP MLAs had spoken of giving up their seats for the CM. In such a situation, it has not been decided from which seat the CM will contest. The CM has not opened his cards yet. It seems he has left everything to the High Command.