I was shot by husband: Tanya

By staff reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jan: Attempted murder victim Tanya, who is recovering in the Doon Hospital after receiving a bullet in her head, made a statement, today, before the police that her husband, Shubham Rajput, had shot her on 13 January near Thano Road in Dehradun.

“We took the statement of Tanya after doctors declared her fit to do so,” a police official said.

Rajput (27) has been lodged in Sidhowala Jail after he recovered from the bullet injury which he received in an encounter with the police at Kuthalgate area, here, a few days ago.

After the encounter, SSP, Dehradun, Ajai Singh had suspended two police officials – Jaivir Singh, chowki incharge, Mayur Vihar, and Sunil Negi, Chowki incharge, Balawala, for alleged dereliction of duty in the entire incident.

The police said that, before trying to kill his wife Tanya on 13 January, Rajput had already allegedly killed his father Prabhudayal and disposed of his body in Muzaffarnagar area on 17-18 September. After killing his father, Rajput brought Tanya from Sonipat and started living in Chhiderwala area in Dehradun.

In between, Rajput started suspecting that Tanya might expose him for killing his father before the police. So, he made a plan to kill Tanya and eventually shot her near Thano Road area on 13 January evening. After shooting Tanya in her head, Rajput threw her near Badasi Bridge thinking she was dead. She was discovered and admitted to the Doon hospital where doctors removed a bullet from her head. “Tanya is still in the hospital,” the police statement said.

After the encounter, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had expressed concern over the incident and asked the SSP, Dehradun, to provide best medical care to Sub Inspector Mithun Kumar who was shot by Rajput. Dhami had also called for stern action against Rajput.

Earlier, Tanya was identified by her sister Kavya Chauhan when she saw her pictures on social media. Tanya, who is from Jawalapur locality in Haridwar, was married to Rajput in Sonipat in Haryana.

Meanwhile, police officials investigating the case said doctors would also perform medical tests on Rajput to assess his mental condition as he was claiming that he was heavily burdened by a debt of Rs 40-50 lakh.