I will work on making U’khand self-reliant: Koshyari

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 24 Feb: Former Chief Minister and former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari interacted with the media at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Uttaranchal Press Club, here, today.

Koshyari said on the occasion that it is his wish that Uttarakhand becomes a self-reliant state and maintains its sanctity like the Holy Ganga.

During the interaction, many serious and probing questions were asked to which he responded in a frank manner. He said that now that he had returned to his parent state, he would speak and discuss with the industrialists of Maharashtra regarding possible investment in Uttarakhand. He said that money is available in many government schemes of the Centre but there is a need to develop a system that can attract this money in order to bring a revolution in the economy of Uttarakhand.

He also praised the performance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami very generously and reminded the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also done the same. He added that, in his own opinion, Dhami is open to suggestions from senior leaders as well as from the people. The Chief Minister is working sincerely and implementing even the suggestions received from the people.

Koshyari was also reminded that the state has a number of former Chief Ministers, who with their statements often cause embarrassment to the government in power. For instance, former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat had recently sought forgiveness for the lathi charge on the youth on behalf of the government, while the former CM Harish Rawat had undertaken a one hour fast and Maun Vrata over this incident. Koshyari responded that it was up to each leader to do what he felt like but, unlike Harish Rawat, he would never undertake a one hour fast or Maun Vrata. He also denied that former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and many other leaders in the state were his protégés. He asserted that, in politics, no one is a pupil or a master, and every leader has to chart their own course in politics.

He was also asked if he would like to become Uttarakhand CM, once again, to which he said that he was not being offered the position nor he was expecting to become the CM. He asserted that he wanted to make it clear he had retired from active politics as soon as he resigned as Governor of Maharashtra and did not long for any kind of position now.

Some other questions were also asked to which he responded patiently. He was asked if he would join some other political party, to which he responded he had received such respect and so much from the BJP, he could not even have imagined to get in his life. He was whatever he was due to the BJP and could never imagine joining any other party. All his life he had been a committed BJP worker, he reminded. Regarding his future activities, he said that as a retired person, he merely wished to create and coordinate without having any position.

He was also asked about controversies that were generated in Maharashtra over two of his statements regarding Shivaji and Savitri Bai Phule to which he responded that he could never in his life think of insulting either of them. He always had a very high regard for both. He said that he is willing to seek forgiveness even from a child over any mistake committed by him, but he never spoke any ill of Shivaji or Savitri Bai Phule. Some people created needless controversies over his statement. He also held a section of media responsible for the controversies over his alleged statements. In his opinion, all the preceding Governors of Maharashtra were excellent and better than him, but he too had worked sincerely in the post. He toured the entire state and the people of Maharashtra are aware of this fact. He also added that he had received a lot of love and respect from the people. He also reminded that he went to attend a programme in memory of Shivaji in Maharashtra where he had to walk a long distance. Prime Minister Modi phoned him to congratulate him over his participation.

The ‘Meet the Press’ programme was presided over by Press Club President Ajay Rana, in the companyof General Secretary Vikas Gusain.