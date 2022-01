By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jan: Senior bureaucrats and police officers led by Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu and Director General of Police Ashok Kumar today called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, at his official residence and wished the Chief Minister Happy New Year and wished him a long life. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated everyone on the new year and expressed confidence that the state would progress in the path of development with new energy in 2022.