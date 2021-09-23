IASWC to hold annual award function today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Sep: The Indian Association of Soil and Water Conservationists (IASWC), Dehradun, in collaboration with the ICAR- Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC), will organise the “Annual Award Ceremony” and “Dr K G Tejwani Memorial Lecture” on 23 September in hybrid mode. The awards will be conferred in the presence of distinguished professionals, while about 1500 members from across the globe are likely to attend the programme through web mode. After COVID restriction, this is the first programme by the IASWC in which participation by physical presence (limited) is allowed.

The Dr KG Tejwani Memorial Lecture will be delivered by Prof VP Singh, a renowned registered professional engineer and hydrologist, Distinguished Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Texas Agricultural and Mechanical University. Prof Singh will speak on practical hydrology in restoring the ecosystem services. The topic has more importance in the context of present-day problems of extreme rainfall, mass soil erosion and soil health.

The IASWC, a scientific society, having about two thousand active members, annually calls applications for various categories of the award that includes IASWC Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr KG Tejwani Award, IASWC Fellows, IASWC Gold Medal, IASWC Young Scientist Award, and IASWC Budding Scientist Award.

Prof Rattan Lal, World Food Laureate and Distinguished University Professor, Ohio State University, who was recently instrumental in developing the land degradation neutrality concept adopted by the UN, will be conferred the IASWC Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr Ram Babu, a renowned conservationist and statistician, who has contributed significantly to soil erosion research in Indian context will also receive the Lifetime Achievement award.

Dr Pratap Narain, former vice-chancellor, Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner, will be the Chief Guest. Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun, Dr Vinod Ranjan, former Additional Director General of Forests, Government of India, Dr M Madhu, Director, ICAR-IISWC, Dehradun, and Dr PK Mishra, former President, IASWC, will be the Guests of Honour. Dr RK Singh, former head, ICAR- IISWC, Research Centre – Kota will be the Co-Chairman of the Tejwani Memorial Lecture Session.