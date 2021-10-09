IBM motivates U’khand students to develop PICO Satellites & Drones

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Oct: IBM,along with its implementation partner, The American India Foundation, launched the Innovation Project under its STEM for Girls India (SFGI) programme, to encourage students to engage with STEM subjects. In this edition of the Project, IBM and AIF conducted hands-on training of 30 bright students to develop PICO Satellites and Drones in Uttarakhand, today.

The event was inaugurated by Banshidhar Tiwari, State Project Director (SPD), ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’, Uttarakhand, in the presence of Manoj Balachandran, Head, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM, Jasbir Kaur, Lead, STEM for Girls project, and Sanyukta Chaturvedi, Programme Director, Digital Equaliser, AIF.

During the 2-day event, students assembled drones, simulation and design software, and used them to launch PICO Satellites which will be used to observe various parameters in the earth’s atmosphere, like wind speed, UV Rays, GPS, Pressure, and Temperature. The selected students attended the virtual training sessions designed tohelp them understand satellite and drone technology before reaching Dehradun for the final leg of the project.

After the three-day orientation programme that witnessed the participation of 5214 students across Uttarakhand, 135 students were selected to participate in the training programme. The project was designed keeping the following objectives in mind: To impart knowledge about satellites, drones, and spacetechnology; to promote aspirations for higher education in STEM subjects and spacetechnology; to provide hands-on experience in assembling satellites and drones; to create awareness about the STEM careers and develop confidence and problem-solving skills.

The selected students attended 13 virtual training sessions where they learned about the operation of satellites, drones, avionics, structural materials, selection of payload, electronic power system, designing and analysis software knowledge.

Speaking about the project, Manoj Balachandran, Head, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM India, said, “The SFGI program has been instrumental in breaking myths around STEM subjects and motivates young girls to opt for STEM careers in the future. While the team on the field takes regular sessions with students and teachers, there is a need to expose the students to advanced technology wherein they can participate, learn, and demonstrate their ability to prepare and launch projects which can be showcased at the national level and will thus hugely impact the confidence and curiosity of young students. Our program aims to bring this impact.”

STEM for Girls India’s (SFGI) vision is to prepare 2,00,000 high school girls, across multiple states, through a 3-year programme to pursue and understand their potential in “New Collar” careers.

Based on the performance and participation of the students in the virtual and in-person training sessions, 4 students were given golden pass for the upcoming rocket launch project by Space Zone India. These students will be travelling to Space Zone India headquarters for further training and participation in the rocket launch event.