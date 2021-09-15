ICFRE Hindi Fortnight celebrations conclude

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Sep: The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) celebrated Hindi Fortnight from 1 to 14 September. The closing ceremony of the Hindi Fortnight and Hindi Divas was observed, today, in the ICFRE Auditorium.

AS Rawat, DG, ICFRE, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. While addressing the gathering, he conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Hindi Day and stated that, though the fortnight is now over, the commitment is not, therefore, the spirit had to be maintained all through the year.

Emphasising on the implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi, he stressed that the language must be easy and comprehensible to one and all. He advised care while choosing words for official communication besides applying them in a lucid manner.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, DDG (Extension), while delivering the welcome address, laid emphasis on the importance of Rajbhasha Hindi and informed the audience about the various activities conducted during the Fortnight including eight competitions, namely Noting-Drafting, Hindi Essay Writing, Hindi Translation, Hindi Debate, Hindi Quiz, Shabd Sandhan, Antakshari, and Self-Written Poetry Recitation in which 92 participants actively participated. He also disclosed that the “ICFRE Rajbhasha Puraskar” was awarded to the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Shimla for best performance amongst the institutes situated in ‘A’ region and Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, for best performance amongst the institutes situated in ‘C’ region for best implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi for the year 2020-21. The “ICFRE Rajbhasha Protsahan Puraskar” was awarded to ten personnel of ICFRE for overall performance for use of Hindi in their official works during the year 2020-21.

The winners of competitions held during Hindi fortnight were announced by Dr Geeta Joshi, ADG (M & Extn), ICFRE. SD Sharma, DDG (Res.), RK Dogra, DDG (Admin), Kanchan Devi, DDG (Edu), Dr Sudhir Kumar, DDG (Extension), Anurag Bhardwaj, Director (IC), and all other officers, scientists and employees were present at the closing ceremony following COVID-19 protocols. The programme was also webcast live.