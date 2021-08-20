ICICI Foundation presents ambulance to Mahant Indiresh Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Aug: ICICI Foundation has honoured Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital in recognition of its services rendered during the Corona crisis. As part of this, a Force Cruiser Ambulance has been gifted by ICICI Foundation to Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. ICICI Foundation is a leading organisation in executing Corporate Social Responsibility activities from time to time. Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Anil Kumar Dhawan has extended sincere thanks to ICICI Foundation on behalf of the hospital.

Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital worked hard during the outbreak of the first and second waves of Corona outbreak by saving lives of countless number of patients. The patients were provided adequate facilities of General, ICU Beds, Oxygen and medicines. The doctors and nursing staff of the hospital played leading roles in combating Corona during the pandemic outbreak time.

Speaking on the occasion, Branch Manager of ICICI Foundation, Dehradun, Pranav Kumar said that the dedication of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital’s doctors and nursing staff was extremely commendable and ideal. He said that ICICI Foundation was regularly involved in Corporate Social Responsibility activities. He said ICICI Foundation was feeling proud to felicitate Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital.

Medical Superintendent of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Dr Anil Kumar Dhawan expressed gratitude to ICICI Foundation. The occasion was also marked by the presence of ICICI Foundation’s Bishan Singh Rawat, Anubhuti Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Manish Mehrotra, Swati Gupta, Ashok Miglani, Anuj Maindola, Principal of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr Anil Kumar Mehta, Additional Medical Superintendent, Dr Ajay Pandita, Dr Gaurav Raturi, Internal Auditor, CA Babli Kumawat, CA Shweta Negi, Head Public Relations Officer Bhupender Raturi, Hari Shankar and Sachin Sharma.