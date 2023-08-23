ICYF felicitates meritorious students of Minority Communities

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Aug: An award ceremony was organised by the Indian Christian Youth Federation (ICYF) to felicitate 153 meritorious students of the minority communities of Uttarakhand.

The function was held at the St Joseph’s Academy auditorium on 20 August. The Chief Guest at the function was DGP Ashok Kumar. The Guests of Honour were Dr S Farooq, President, Himalaya Wellness Company, and Narayani, GGM, Head, Corporate Administration – ONGC. Many other special guests were also present.

The award ceremony began with the opening prayer by the founder of ICYF, Bishop Dr Hemant Gurung, and Bible reading by Rev TS Sam. The President of ICYF, Col Sanjay Washington (Retd), gave the opening address and reminded that this was the 7th ICYF Award Ceremony for students of all minorities of Uttarakhand who scored 75% and above marks in 10th and 12th standards in ICSE, CBSE and Uttarakhand Board. The students are awarded mementos, certificates, and cash prizes. This is done to motivate students to do better in their lives and set a good example for their peers. Such activities inculcated values and enthusiasm in the youth and empowered future generations for creating a better world. Education is a critical component of the journey toward building a sustainable world.

The event was made successful by the team of ICYF, General Secretary Cecil William, Rev TS Sam, James Kutty, Manik Peter, Varsha Singh, Ravi Francis, Rev Vijay Lal and Naresh Noel.