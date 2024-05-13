“If one has the desire to succeed, one surely will”

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 12 May: The 20th Annual Prize Giving Ceremony held on Saturday at the White House Court of The Asian School was a gala event. It was time to applaud the students for their sincere efforts. A large number of Asianites received awards as a mark of recognition for maintaining consistency in achieving excellence in academics in all examinations. A distinctive criterion has been devised in the school to enlist the students who have secured 90% marks in three out of six subjects. The school also gives commendation awards to students who have shown consistent improvement in the year in their academic achievements.

A total of 619 Asianites received the Awards with 145 students receiving the most coveted Governor’s Award, 264Principal’s Award, 133 students receiving the Teacher’s Award and 77 HRT’S Award. The Award Ceremony began with the school choir group singing the ‘Ganesh Stuti’ melodiously during the lighting of the traditional ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest Satish Sharma, media personality and actor. Special guests were Lieutenant Colonel Ratnesh Kumar Sharma and Dr Diksha Pandey, MD in Internal Medicine – Awarded by Delhi Government for her work during Covid.

It was followed by the welcome address by student Ansuman Panwar. A mesmerizing semi- classical dance ‘Chaturang’ based on kathak was presented by The Asian School dance troupe , which left everyone enchanted. This was followed by the Annual Academic report for the year 2023-24 which was read out by the Principal Ruchi Pradhan Datta. The Principal applauded the numerous achievements of The Asian School in Zonal, District, State as well as at National level and the prizes bagged by the students. The Principal highlighted the importance of parent teacher association in building the child’s confidence and making him/her an effective self-learner.

The Chief Guest was felicitated and presented a memento and school magazine by the Principal Ruchi Pradhan Datta.

In his motivational speech the Chief Guest congratulated the students and their teachers for putting up a wonderful show. He commended the school for it efforts in providing an all-round growth environment, which encouraged the students to strive for excellence in every field be it academics or co-curricular activities.

Satish Sharma further added that, “ School days are memorable. They will give you character for life. Remember whatever you do in life do it with sincerity. Give it your 100% and reach for perfection. And perfection is not a destination but a journey. And it is this journey that you must fill qualitatively to become the best versions of yourself. And in the years to come we want to see some of you here in the Asian School as Chief Guests”.

Chief Guest Sharma added, “When you pass out of school , remember to look after your parents and your country. And you can do this only if you are in good health. Health is the biggest wealth for any individual. One can survive without excessive money but can’t survive without good health”, he concluded.